Sooraj Barjatya says 'love at first sight doesn't exist', admits new generation believes above than 'kundali-khandaan': 'Everyone is wounded' | Exclusive

While promoting his new show, Manpasand Ki Shaadi, Sooraj Barjatya admits that the new generation is more practical, and nowadays marriages are not entirely based on kundali and khandaan.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is among the few filmmakers who have achieved success across various mediums. Apart from films, Sooraj produced some popular series and it went successful. This year, Rajshri Productions also ventured into OTT, and their maiden series, Bada Naam Karenge, found its audience. Sooraj will soon be bringing another family drama, Manpasand Ki Shaadi, to TV. Ahead of the launch, Sooraj joins DNA and discusses his take on the dynamic shifts in the new generation and how the concept of love has evolved.

Sooraj Barjatya on the generation gap

Sooraj's new show is about the protagonist seeking parents' permission to find a suitable boy. Addressing the generation gap, Sooraj says, "Yeh ek bahut bada change hai. We spent a year researching this topic, and then I noticed it in my own home. My daughter is getting married, and I found it so relevant. Today, my kids are 27-28 years old, and they're sensible, mature enough to judge what's right or wrong. Youngsters have this attitude of 'allow me to hunt'. They want to judge, analyse, and then decide. The concept of love at first sight is not there anymore. Everyone is wounded, has gone through their ups and downs, and it's good."

Sooraj Barjatya admits the new generation is not like his heroes-heroines

The Vivah director further adds how the new generation has evolved, "Aaj woh daur nahi hai ki jaha hum apne ladkiyon ko bole ki jao bas ladke se teen baar mil lo, aur phir okay karo. Aaj bhi agar ladki ya ladka kisi ko reject kar deta hai toh samaj kehta hai ki 'arey yeh toh bas reject hi karta rehta hai' (Today is not that time when we would tell our girls to just go and meet the boy three times and then say okay. Even today, if a girl or boy rejects someone, then we say that 'he or she is just keeping rejecting'). We must allow them to reject. You want three, four months, it's okay, take your time."

Sooraj Barjatya on how relationships have evolved

At last, Sooraj adds that today every individual has the right to choose their partner. Agreeing with the fact that he always emphasised family and its customs, he asserts, "Kundali, khandaan sab correct hai. Maine toh khandaan, kundliyon ko hi base liya hai humesha. But aaj yeh soch badal raha hai, and yeh zaroori hai. Main agar ladka hu, toh mujhe kaisi ladki chaiye, woh uss maap-daand pe utare, yeh zaroori hai, aur dono ko nibhane bhi aana chaiye (Kundali, family background, everything is correct. My films were based on these values. But today, everything has changed, and this is important. If I'm a boy, then what kind of girl do I want? She must stand up to the standards, and both should be able to strive to keep the relationship alive)." Sooraj's Manpasand Ki Shaadi will premiere on August 11, 2025, airing every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, only on Colors.