Soon-to-be-parents Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij make for one cute couple in this candid click

Television's adorable couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are all set to enter parenthood later this year. A few days back, the couple took to the social media pages and announced the huge news with a cute photo. Jay wrote, "9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019"

Today, Mahhi shared a cute and candid photo with Jay on her Instagram page and it's truly unmissable. In the photo, they both are seen all smiles and lost in each other's eyes. Jay sported a handsome look wearing a powder blue T-Shirt and faded blue jeans. While looked pretty in a yellow midi dress, where she is flaunting her cute baby bump.

Mahhi captioned her photo stating, "The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.#baby #love #firstlove #miracle #blessed"

Mahhi had also announced her pregnancy by writing, "There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE @ijaybhanushali