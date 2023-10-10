Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard calling Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan an 'announcement machine'. Read on to know the truth behind the clip.

The quizzing-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is currently running successfully in its 15th season. A recent clip from the show went viral on the internet in which Amitabh seemingly mocked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the clip, also shared by the Congree leader Ritu Choudhary on her X (previously known as Twitter) account, Amitabh can be heard asking, "Which of these chief ministers is called an announcement machine because of their fake announcements?". He presents th four options as Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

The contestant, who himself hails from Madhya Pradesh, asks Big B to lock the second option. Amitabh then goes on to explain that Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has only been making announcements in his 18-year-long tenure and hasn't done any real work, and is thus called an announcement machine.

This video is however fake as the voiceovers of Amitabh Bachchan and the contestant have been superimposed as it is clearly visible from the clip that the lip-sync of both the people don't match with the audios. Sony TV has issued a statement against this fake clip on its social media handles condemning the misinformation being spread through the same.

The statement read, "We have been alerted to the circulation of an unauthorised video from our show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. This video misleadingly overlays a fabricated voice-over of our host and presents distorted content. Upholding the show's integrity and our viewers' trust is paramount, and we are actively addressing this matter with the cyber crime cell. We strongly condemn such misinformation, urge our audience to be vigilant, and refrain from sharing unverified content."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.



