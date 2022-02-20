‘Sonu kitni badal gayi’: ‘TMKOC’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali stuns in bikini top, drops photos in boho look

Famed for 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu Bhide in the iconic sitcom, recently made headlines when she revealed her daring new look to her followers on social media. The actress, who is now on vacation in Goa, sparked outrage with a snap of herself wearing a white and yellow bikini top with matching bottoms.

The actress recently turned to Instagram to share a series of photos from her holiday. Nidhi is clothed in a yellow and white bikini top with tassels, and she has a bob cut in the first two photos. She shared a photo of knitting yarn in the last photo of the post.

Taking to the caption she wrote, “Nothing to see here, just a couple of mirror selfies and a new obsession.”

Fans were quick to turn to the comment section and express how different she looks. One user said, “Aye sonu tu bohot change hogayi li re.”

Nidhi Bhanushali, an active social media user and travel fanatic, frequently shares amazing photos from her travels with her followers. She also has a YouTube channel where she takes her followers on a tour across the nation.

When it comes to the show, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television by episode count, having premiered in 2008. The play is based on Taarak Mehta's Chitralekha magazine weekly piece ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chasma’. Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, and Amit Bhatt, among others, play significant roles in the show alongside Sunayana Fozdar and Shailesh Lodha.