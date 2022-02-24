Sonali Bendre returns to TV four years after defeating cancer, will judge DID Li’l Masters 5

Popular film actress Sonali Bendre is making a comeback to Indian television with the upcoming season of kids-based dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5. Choreographer Remo D'Souza and actress Mouni Roy, who recently married her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa, will be her co-judges in the show.

After judging other reality shows such as 'Indian Idol', 'India's Got Talent' and 'India's Best Dramebaaz', Sonali Bendre is super excited to be back on national television. Sharing pretty and happy pictures from the sets on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 23, Sonali wrote, "Felt as colourful as my #ootd #DIDLilMasters". Manisha Koirala, who herself is a cancer survivor, reacted to her pictures and dropped three fire emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, the 'Sarfarosh' actress was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and she had flown to New York with her husband Goldie Behl for her treatment. Sonali had returned to India in December 2018 and since then, she has been spreading awareness about the disease through her interviews and social media profiles.

On Cancer Survivors Day last year (June 6), Sonali had recalled how her battle with cancer made her extremely strong. Sharing a collage of two pictures, one lying on the bed with a shaved head and another beautiful picture post her recovery, Sonali had written, " How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it...You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay"



Coming back to DID Li’l Masters 5, the Zee TV show will begin airing from March 12 with Jay Bhanushali, who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 15', as its host.