Sonakshi Sinha to promote 'Khandaani Shafakhana' on The Kapil Sharma Show with Badshah: Here's what to expect

Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah will be seen promoting their latest release Khandaani Shafakhana on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday. The duo will be seen getting chatty with Kapil Sharma and they'll also make quite a few revelations on the show. While Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah will be seen opening up about their respective journeys in Bollywood,Badshah will also share why he made his acting debut with Khandaani Shafakhana.

Badshah will also be seen singing some of his hit numbers and Kapil Sharma too will join him in the performance. While talking about her foray into films, Sonakshi will be seen revealing hat she was working as an audience manager in a fashion show when Salman Khan discovered her and asked her to lose weight as he had a role for her. She also shares that Salman asked her for a treat post that and she was embarrased as she only had Rs 3000 in hand which she had earned post the fashion show.

Badshah will finally make the big reveal as he'll share the story behind his stage name. Not many are aware of the fact that Badshah's real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodiya.

During their conversation, Kapil Sharma will be seen asking Sonakshi a couple of questions. Sonakshi shares that she finds Ranveer Singh as the best styled actor and feels that he can carry anything he wears with much ease. Sonakshi also reveals that she finds Akshay Kumar to be the fittest actor in the industry and feels that Hrithik Roshan looks elegant and stylish in whatever he chooses to wear.

While a number of Badshah's songs have become a party favourite, audience will be surprised to know that personally, Badshah hates partying. When Kapil asks him how he manages to describe a party scene so well in his songs if he doesn't party at all, Badshah shares that his friends help him out and he also gets inspiration from social media.