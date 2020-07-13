'Someone close to Charu is brainwashing her': Rajeev Sen on ongoing separation rumours with wife

From the past few days, reports have been making the rounds that there's trouble in the marital life of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. The couple who tied the knot last year did not even celebrate their first wedding anniversary in June this year. Moreover, they have deleted photos with each other including from their wedding festivities on their Instagram pages. Now as per reports in BollywoodLife, during an interaction with a portal, Rajeev rubbished separation rumours.

He confirmed that he is in Delhi and has moved out of the marital home with Charu. Sen stated, "Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her because she is a simple and innocent girl."

Rajeev added, "It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder."

Earlier when Rajeev was asked about separation rumours, he neither denied nor confirmed it. He had said, "I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say."

While Charu said, "I am sorry but I don’t want to talk about it."

For the uninitiated, Rajeev is Sushmita Sen's brother and Charu is a popular television actor.