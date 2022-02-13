Fire breaks out at 'Bigg Boss' sets in Goregaon, no injuries reported

Around 1 pm on Sunday, a fire broke out at the sets of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Goregaon, Mumbai. As soon as the news circulated, four fire engines rushed to the spot in order to put the fire.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported for now. However, the reason for the mishap is still not clear.

For the unversed, Salman Khan had hosted the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss' on January 30. Television actress Tejasswi Prakash lifted had emerged as the winner of the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15. She took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.

Around 1 pm on Sunday, a fire broke out at the sets of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Goregaon, Mumbai. As soon as the news circulated, four fire engines rushed to the spot in order to put the fire.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported for now. However, the reason for the mishap is still not clear.

For the unversed, Salman Khan had hosted the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss' on January 30. Television actress Tejasswi Prakash lifted had emerged as the winner of the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15. She took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has been dating her Karan Kundrra whom she met inside the house. They have been making headlines these days for various reasons, one being the latter’s show 'Naagin 6.' Tejaswwi is all set to appear as the lead actress in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6.'

Tejasswi recently revealed that Karan wasn't happy with her saying 'yes' to the new show, as both of them had plans of traveling after 'Bigg Boss 15.' For the unversed, Teja has won the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss.' During the show, both Karan and Teja had confessed love for each other on national television. They were planning to spend quality time with each other after the show ends, when they were inside the controversial house. However, Teja was offered 'Naagin 6' and she said yes! She is busy shooting for Ek Kapoor's show these days.

On Saturday, Karan Kundrra took to Instagram and dropped a picture with girlfriend Tejaswwi Prakash, with the caption, “It's laddoo day.... sorry Naagin day toadw!!! ;))) don't forget to tune in tonight!!! who's excited???.” Teja has also reacted to the post, she wrote, “Sunnyyyyy, I love you.”

However, Karan makes sure that he meets Tejasswi every day after her shoot. And Teja finds it very cute of him.