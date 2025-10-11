Smriti Irani's first shot was is Shah Rukh Khan film, Superstar advised her 'don't get married', Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star's reaction will leave you shocked

Smriti Irani has opened up about her first role as an actor, standing as a silhouette in a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. She further revealed why SRK advised her, 'don't get married'.

Actress and politician Smriti Irani has opened up about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan, recalling a funny advice from him about not getting married. Recently, Smriti joined with Mashable India, and during the interaction, Smriti recalled that her first-ever acting role was in a Shah Rukh-starrer.

Smriti recalled that she was just a silhouette in the debut film. "There was a movie with Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla that Aziz Mirza had done. That was my first shot ever, and I was just a silhouette." Smriti further revealed that for her first role, she wore the dress that Manisha Koirala donned at Akele Hum Akele Tum's song 'Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya'. She said, "They told me to wear the dress and just stand there. That was my first time facing the camera."

Smriti Irani on Shah Rukh Khan's advice

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress revealed that she met Shah Rukh due to her husband, Zubair Irani. "I met Shah Rukh courtesy of my husband," she said. Irani further added, “He knew him, so I would pester him many times to ask Shah Rukh for an interview. When I finally met him, the first thing he said was, ‘Listen, don’t get married. Main bata raha hoon tujhe, mat karna shaadi (I’m telling you, don’t get married).’ I told him, ‘Bhai, too late!’"

Smriti Irani on Salim Khan grilling Zubair and Salman

Salman Khan and Zubair were classmates, and during a party, Salman's father revealed their childhood incident to Smriti, which left the boys embarrassed. "At St. Xavier’s, Salman and my husband were classmates. So the first time Zubin took me to meet Salman, Salim Khan was there. He said, ‘Tumko malum hai tumhare miyan sahab mere bete ke saath kya karte the? (Do you know what your husband and my son used to do?) They used to steal my car and drive off. Nikamme hai dono (Both are useless)!'"