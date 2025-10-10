Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Smriti Irani reacts to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's reception, ADMITS 'logon ko ghabrahat thi' about her return to TV | Exclusive

In an exclusive quick chat with DNA India, Smriti Irani reacts to the reception for her return to television with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, and also revealed how people were sceptical about her comeback.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 01:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Smriti Irani reacts to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's reception, ADMITS 'logon ko ghabrahat thi' about her return to TV | Exclusive
Smriti Irani
In 2025, actress-policitian Smriti Irani made her comeback on television with the second season of her iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kyunki 2.0 continues the struggle of Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) holding her parivar amid different challenges. Kyunki Season 2 opened with good numbers, and after a short dip, the show jumped back in the TRP ratings. 

Recently, Smriti Irani attended a special session at FICCI Frames 2025, 'Revolutionising Content – Women, Television & 25 Years of Kyunki', celebrating the success of Kyunki 2 with the show's creator and producer, Ekta Kapoor, and Vani Tripathi Tikoo. After the conversation, Smriti joins DNA India for a quick chat, discussing the reception towards the show. Ask Smriti how she analyses the reaction to Kyunki 2.0, and she adds, "I'm very grateful that we could relate to a contemporary audience with a family drama highlighting the issues of ageism, body shaming, drifts in decades-old marriages due to complex family situations." She further acknowledges how the show has even got an audience on OTT as well. "The fact that JioHotstar has seen such tremendous numbers in the urban audience is a matter of joy for me." 

Smriti's comeback as an actor had met with a share of scepticism. The actress admits that even when she was confident about her second stint, there were people who were not sure if her second stint as Tulsi Virani would be accepted. Was Smriti nervous before saying yes to Kyunki 2? She replies, "Mujhe ghabrahat nahi thi, par dusre logon ko mujhse ghabrahat zaroor thi (I wasn't worried, but the people around me were sceptical about me)," Smriti laughs and concludes. Apart from acting, Smriti continues to remain active in Indian politics as well. For the unversed, Kyunki Season 2 is a limited series, and the show is reportedly to conclude after 150 episodes. 

