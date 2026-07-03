Smriti Irani on 10-year leap of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, admits people tell her 'Tulsi reminded them of their own maa, dadi, or nani'

Smriti Irani has reacted to the 10-year leap of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and how she connects with every fan like a family member.

Actor-politician Smriti Irani has reacted to the 10-year leap of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and also how the show has connected her to every household over 26 years. Ever since the launch, the second season of the show has held an impressive hold among the Top 5 shows. Despite facing competition, Kyunki continues to hold TRP and enjoys a loyal fan following. The show will soon have a leap of 10 years, challenging Tulsi to win back the trust of her kids, Karan (Hiten Tejwani) and Gautam (Sumeet Sachdev).

Smriti Irani on fans' reactions

Speaking about how fans connect with her, she said, "One of the greatest compliments I have received over the years is when people tell me that Tulsi reminded them of their own maa, dadi, or nani. I believe that's because every family, no matter how much the world changes, eventually needs someone who chooses to heal rather than divide, to listen rather than judge."

Smriti Irani on 10-year leap

She also shared her views on the 10-year leap, and added, "This next chapter is very special. After ten years, Tulsi returns to a family that has changed; relationships have become more complicated, and distances have quietly grown. But her faith remains the same: that every relationship deserves one more chance, and every family can find its way back to each other."



What does Smriti admire in Tulsi?

Sharing her admiration for the character Tulsi, she added, "What I have always loved about Tulsi is that she never believed there was only one way to solve a problem. Every generation brings new challenges, and every challenge demands compassion, courage, and a willingness to understand. This journey has many unexpected moments, but at its heart, it is about family, forgiveness, and hope. I hope audiences see a little of their own lives in Tulsi's story and enjoy every moment of this new chapter with her." Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is currently airing on Star Plus and Jiostar, daily at 10.30 pm.