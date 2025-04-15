Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back the iconic family drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She had recently hinted about Smriti Irani's comeback to the show when she said, "We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most iconic shows on Indian television that ran from July 2000 to November 2008 for a total of 1,833 episodes on Star Plus. The show, which was was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms, defined the dynamics of Indian family dramas and revolved around Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani, who was the ideal daughter-in-law of the wealthy Virani family. Ekta Kapoor had recently confirmed that she is remaking Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Speaking at the India Global Forum in Mumbai earlier this month, Ekta told PTI, "I’m re-making the biggest show I ever made. It gave me an identity, and then I had to fight a lot to make other things. But it became what I was known for. But because of my problems as a production house with another big corporate, the programme ended (with) 160 episodes less before it completed its big 2000 (episode milestone). The love we have received for this programme has brought everyone who is attached to it back to complete just those episodes to reach that 2000 (number). The show deserves that."

Ekta had also added, "We’re bringing politics into entertainment or better, a politician into entertainment", seeminly referring to Smriti Irani's comeback to the iconic show. Irani had taken break from actng after she became the Cabinet Minister in the BJP-led Union Government and held different portfolios as Minister of Women and Child Development, Minister of Minority Affairs, Minister of Human Resource Development, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Textiles from 2014 to 2024.

Now, at a recent event, when Smriti Irani was asked by Times Now if she would play Tulsi Virani again if Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is revived, she just said, "Hmmmmmm", leaving the audiences guessing about her comeback. As per reports, the official announcement of the show's remake will be done by the makers in June 2025. Amar Upadhyay, who played Mihir Virani for the first two years in the OG show, is also expected to make his comeback.

