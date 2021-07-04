'Made a promise we couldn't keep': Smriti Irani gets nostalgic with throwback video of 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ hit the small screen in 2000 and starred Smriti Irani, Mandira Bedi, Mouni Roy and Tassnim Sheikh among others.

Union Minister Smriti Irani became a household name in the early 2000s as Tulsi Virani from the hit TV show ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. The show ran for almost eight years and carved a special place for itself in the hearts of the audience. On Saturday (July 4), the actor turned politician shared a throwback video featuring the show’s star cast and made her fans nostalgic.

The throwback video starts with Smriti’s character, Tulsi inviting the audience into her house with folded hands. The video goes on to show clips of iconic moments from the show and the cast posing for the camera for several occasions. While sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Smriti talked about not returning with the show as ‘promised’ but thanked everyone ‘for the memories’.

She wrote, “We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep... 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories.”

Irani also tagged Ekta Kapoor and her co-stars from the show such as Mandira Bedi, Hiten Tejwani, Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy, Tassnim Sheikh, Karishma Tanna, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Rakshanda Khan among others.

Taking to the comments section, Mouni Roy wrote, “My beautiful Smriti Di,” while Tassnim dropped a heart in the comments. Several fans also expressed their love and fondness for the show as many got thrown into nostalgia. "my childhood,” wrote one user while another commented, “Old sweet memories ma’am.”

‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ hit the small screen in 2000 and paved way for the success of many actors. The plot of the show revolved around the life of Tulsi Virani who is married to Mihir Virani and her equation with her in-laws. Tulsi is the daughter of the elite Gujarati Virani family's priest who has been raised with limited means and has simple values. Initially, while Mihir's mother and other family members strongly disapprove of Mihir and Tulsi's match, they eventually get married. Bankrolled by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is to date one of the most successful shows and often remembered by the cast and as much by the fans.