Smriti Irani doesn't consider Anupamaa a competitor, says 'if you have capacity..', Rupali Ganguly's co-stars SLAM Tulsi: 'Aapse yeh apeksha nahi thi'

Smriti Irani's words for Anupamaa irked the stars of Rupali Ganguly's show, and they have expressed their disappointment with the veteran actress.

Things seem to have taken a dramatic turn off-screen for the Anupamaa team! Several cast members from the hit TV show have reportedly voiced their disappointment over Union Minister Smriti Irani’s recent remarks about TRP competition. Many believe her comments indirectly targeted their lead actress, Rupali Ganguly, despite her immense popularity and years of hard work in television.

The discussion began after Irani’s statement on TV content and viewership went viral, sparking reactions from fans and the Anupamaa cast, who felt that their show was being “demeaned” despite its consistent success.

In her interview with India Today, Smriti Irani clarified her stance, saying, “I don’t (look at them as competition). We were there 25 years ago. If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition.”

Reflecting on her show’s legacy, she continued, “If you have been a three-time MP, a cabinet minister for a decade, a BJP person for 25 years — if you want to compete, you have to be fair to everybody in the so-called competitive sphere. You can’t have somebody who’s just started something and say, ‘Compete with Smriti Irani’.”

She further added, “The competition or even referring to such a competition is unfair, because you’ll never get to 30. And you’ll never be consistently number one for eight years, which we were. The fact that we’ve had competitive mediums, and yet managed to come back after 25 years — that’s remarkable.” Following the interview, several Anupamaa actors reacted to Irani’s statements on social media. Alpana Buch, who plays Baa, commented, “माननीय स्मृतीजी आपसे ये अपेक्षित नही था.”

Milloni Kapadia expressed her disappointment, writing, “Breaks my heart to see our love not getting reciprocated.” Actress Jaswir Kaur questioned the entire comparison, posting, “Is this a midway conversation or I heard the question wrongly… One was the most famous show 25 years ago and one is the current show since 5 years… Yes, there is no comparison yet getting compared… hhhhhmmmm.”

Zalak Desai, known for her role as Khyati in the series, added, “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was a great show, did come back and is still remembered. Nobody has started out.” Veteran actor Krutika Desai came out strongly in defense of Rupali Ganguly, saying, “The Show & @rupaliganguly ji hasn’t just started something! If u have been in Industry then you must know that Rupali ji has been into the entertainment industry longer years then you @smritiiraniofficial… Let’s have a healthy competition & uplift the show without demeaning the Artist who is the face of the show.”

She continued, “Smriti mam you have been an idol to everyone but that doesn’t mean someone else can’t.!! One should accept the fact gracefully. Cheers to my on screen mom @rupaliganguly ANUPAMAA.” Meanwhile, the TRP rivalry between Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 remains tight. In Week 40, Anupamaa held its lead with a rating of 2.3, while Kyunki 2 followed closely behind at 2.2.