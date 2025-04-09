Ekta Kapoor also revealed that the reboot will only run for 150 episodes. "The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000-episode mark. This show deserves that," she said.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, one of Ekta R Kapoor's superhit shows on television, is reportedly all set for a reboot. This was seemingly confirmed by the producer at a recent event where she also hinted that the face of the show, Tulsi Virani, played by now-politician Smriti Irani, might also make a comeback to television with it, Hindustan Times reported.

According to media reports, both Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani are likely to return as the iconic Mihir and Tulsi, and now Ekta Kapoor's latest statement has created more buzz and excitement around the development. "We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment," Ekta said, seemingly referring to Smriti Irani.

Ekta Kapoor also revealed that the reboot will only run for 150 episodes. "The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000-episode mark. This show deserves that," she said.

For the unversed, the OG Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ended in 2008, just 150 episodes short of the 2000-episode mark.

No official cast announcements have been made as yet, however, Amar Upadhyay, Cezzane Khan, and Ronit Roy are reportedly being considered to step back into Mihir Virani's role.

Smriti Irani, who became a household name after playing Tulsi Virani, has caused a wave of excitement among her fans with news of her comeback spreading like wildfire. If Smriti Irani decides to make a reappearance as Tulsi Virani, it would be nothing short of a momentous point for Indian television.

