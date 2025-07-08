Smriti Irani beats Rupali Ganguly to become highest-paid actor on Indian TV, her salary for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will shock you

Pakistani cricketers get BIG salary hikes despite disappointing performance
TELEVISION
As per reports, the former Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani is charging a whopping sum of Rs 14 lakh per episode to play Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The show is set to make its grand comeback on Star Plus and JioHotstar from July 29.
Smriti Irani is set to make her comeback as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot series, which will premiere on JioHotstar and Star Plus from July 29. The actress-turned-politician's first look from the upcoming show was revealed on Monday afternoon and then later in the night, the first promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was also dropped by the makers. The 70-second clip set the internet on fire with netizens sharing their excitement to see Smriti back as Tulsi on the small screen.
Smriti Irani on being back as Tulsi Virani
The former Union Cabinet Minister also shared a statement about her return as Tulsi Virani, "Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."
Ekta Kapoor on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, producer Ektaa Kapoor spilled her excitement, saying, "When we created Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi over two decades ago, we never imagined it would become such a defining part of India’s television legacy. With Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar, our intent is to revisit and celebrate that legacy by curating the most powerful moments from the original series into a format that today’s audiences can experience with fresh eyes. It's a tribute to the characters, emotions, and stories that resonated so deeply, and we’re excited to bring this nostalgia-packed journey for both old fans and a whole new generation."
Smriti Irani fees for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
With her grand return as Tulsi Virani, Smriti Irani has surpassed Rupali Ganguly to become the highest-paid actress on Indian TV. As per reports, Smriti is charging a whopping sum of Rs 14 lakh per episode for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Rupali reportedly took home Rs 3 lakh per episode for her show Anupamaa, which also airs on Star Plus.
READ | Meet actress, whose father is IAS officer, studied at NIFT, husband is rapper, owns theatre company, became OTT star after...