Ankita Lokhande reveals what Vicky Jain told her after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

After the death of her previous partner Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande has spoken out about coping with trolls while dating her current husband, Vicky Jain. She further stated that if Vicky had not been present, she would not have been able to speak up for the late actor.

Ankita and Vicky recently won the show Smart Jodi and their fans are on cloud 9. They appeared on the show only a few days after their wedding. They were awarded the prestigious 'golden gathbandhan' trophy as well as a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh. The show's runners-up were Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli. Vicky had opened up on the show about the time when Sushant died, admitting that it was a difficult time for them as a pair.

Ankita told Times of India in an interview that she broke up with her former boyfriend Sushant in 2016 and began seeing Vicky in 2018. Trolls attacked Vicky after Sushant died.

Ankita said that trolls claimed that Ankita was the ideal person for Sushant and that she should always be with him. Vicky was abused on social media, with others encouraging him to leave Ankita because she was good for Sushant. It's difficult for a man to watch his future bride do televised interviews about her ex-boyfriend and talk about her past. Every day, new stories emerged, and Ankita was right there with them, constantly discussing Sushant.”



He would have quit if it had been any other guy, but Vicky stood there and became her strength, telling Ankita, 'Do whatever you think is best for Sushant,' and that's why she was able to do her best for Sushant. They were both in shock, and the trolls made things even more difficult for them. When Sushant died and she began talking about him, she was constantly unsure if she was doing the right thing, and Vicky was the one who stood by her side. For six months, there was a flow of tales about her past with Sushant.