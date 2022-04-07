Smart Jodi's Ritu Rathee reveals she was molested in fourth grade, shares how she fought back

One of the favourite reality shows, Star Plus' 'Smart Jodi' is receiving a lot of love from the audience as the viewers are getting some unknown insights into their favourite characters and their personal lives.

The popular pair of YouTube vlogger Gaurav Taneja and pilot Ritu Rathi has been liked a lot by the viewers of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Ritu, she shared a childhood incident with her fans. Ritu revealed she was molested in fourth class and how she raised her voice against it.

While narrating the whole incident, she asked the audience and fans to fight against the wrongdoings in society and appealed to teach good touch and bad touch to their children.

Giving more insight into the incident Ritu Rathi said, "This incident took place when I was in class 4 and there was a boy named Gaurav in my class, who always used to come and sit on the bench in front of me. At that time, we use to have wooden benches, and the space at the back of the bench used to be open. Taking advantage of this, the boy used to touch my feet during class by taking out his hands from behind and his courage grew with each passing day. I used to also go for my tuitions, and during that time the same things and incidents used to run over my mind. I was extremely scared to narrate the incident at home, with the fear of being misunderstood by people. It was past four days, and somehow I gathered the courage to give him a reply for it."

READ: ‘Smart Jodi’ contestant Gaurav Taneja kneels down for wife Ritu Rathee, breaks down in tears - WATCH

She added, "As soon as we left the school that day, I called him while coming down the stairs. As he looked back, I gave him three-four slaps, pulled him from there and ran away. The next day, I was very nervous while going to school, if he would do anything to me and have to bear the consequences. But after that particular incident, he himself wasn’t able to look eye to eye with me. He had started to hide from me, like how I used to hide from him earlier."

Ritu further added, "That day I realized that sometimes we find certain problems very difficult, but when you face them, you win the battle right there. That's why I always teach good and bad touch to my daughter so that she doesn’t panic in any situation and talks openly."