Smart Jodi: Monalisa breaks down after husband Vikraant Singh says she takes care of four houses

Smart Jodi is one of the most popular shows currently airing on television. It gives viewers a look into the lives of some of most famous celebrity couples. According to the format of the entertainment-based show, it judges the couples' compatibility and understanding. Ankita Lohkande-Vicky Jain, Bhagyashree-Himalaya, Neil Bhat-Aishwarya Sharma, and others appear in the show. Monalisa and her husband Vikraant Singh were spotted getting emtional in a recent promo.

Maniesh Paul, the show's host, asked them who decides what to bring when anything in the house finishes. Monalisa says she decides, to which her husband Vikrant responds, "Decide vo karti hai, lata main hu," making everyone laugh. Vikraant also said in the clip that Monalisa looks after four homes. He revealed that his mother had a paralytic attack ten years ago and that she not only assisted him financially but also expertly handled the situation. "Jis hisab se ye handle kar rahi thi, mujhe lag rahi thi, main iss dunia ka sabse lucky husband hu," he explained. As Vikraant spoke about Monalisa, she was observed getting teary-eyed.

The actress was previously seen on stage with her spouse Vikraant Singh as her love tale was depicted on the screen in a previous trailer. "Mera reel life dekh kar log mujhe judge karne lage, sochte the ki ye reel life me jaisi hai, real life mein bhi aisi hi hogi," Monalisa was seen getting upset as she stated. "Jis tarah se log mujhe lekar sochte the," she added. Manish ki shayad meri shaadi hi na ho halaat hi aise ho gayi thi." Her husband Vikrant was visibly moved upon hearing this, and the other candidates were astounded as well. Monalisa's most recent appearance was in the television serial Ankahee Dastaan – Nazar, which aired in 2021.