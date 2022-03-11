'Smart Jodi': Kris Srikkanth's wife Vidya opens up about their first kiss

Kris Srikkanth is a romantic person from heart, and his wife talked about their special moment.

The reality show 'Smart Jodi' is providing entertainment by including some celebrated and some lesser-known Jodi of showbiz. Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth is also part of the show with his wife Vidya Srikkanth, and together they are setting new couple goals for their competitors. In the new promo, we get to know the romantic side of Srikkanth. The duo gets a warm welcome, and they get married on the show again. Vidya says that when they got married, she was too young, and now, after repeating the ritual, she finds it too funny. Kris adds that "Tabhi atom bomb tha... abhi sirf bomb hai," and he hugs her with love.

Host Manish Paul even asks Kris to talk about their first kiss, and then the couple narrates their special moment. Vidya blushingly adds "Bahut romantic kiss tha...main coffee bana rahi thi inke liye." Kris interupts and adds, "Delhi mein... inke ghar mein." Vidya continues, "He straights walked into the kitchen... and he kissed me... aur koi nahi tha waha," Mrs Srikkanth laughs and rest of the contestants claps for their everlasting romance.

Previosuly on the show, actress Bhagyashree talked about the trouble she faced during her marriage with actor Himalaya. The actress confessed that no one was present at their wedding. She even added that when she talked to her parents about getting married to Himalaya, they refused. Bhagyashree hold herself and continues saying, "Maa baap ke bacho ke liye sapne hote hai lekin bacho ke apne sapne bhi hote hai.. kabhi kabhi hume unhe unke sapne jeene dena chaiye, kyuki akhir mein woh unki zindagi hai jo unhe jeeni hai."

Contestants like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, are competing to claim the title of 'Smart Jodi.'