'Smart Jodi': Kris Srikkanth's wife Vidya opens up about their first kiss

Headlines

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP?: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at PM Modi after Sharad Pawar invited to event

Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Jawan prevue gets 100 million views in just 24 hours, shooting of Stree 2 begins & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 11

Bollywood stars who went bald for their movies

10 top medical colleges in India for UG, PG courses

Cricketers who made comeback after retirement

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

ED is working as an agent of BJP…” Bhupesh Baghel on alleged excise scam in Chhattisgarh

RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star in Part 2, watch to know more

Two trains collided in West Bengal's Bankura; coaches derailed, several trains cancelled

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

HomeTelevision

mumbai

'Smart Jodi': Kris Srikkanth's wife Vidya opens up about their first kiss

Kris Srikkanth is a romantic person from heart, and his wife talked about their special moment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Mar 11, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The reality show 'Smart Jodi' is providing entertainment by including some celebrated and some lesser-known Jodi of showbiz. Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth is also part of the show with his wife Vidya Srikkanth, and together they are setting new couple goals for their competitors. In the new promo, we get to know the romantic side of Srikkanth. The duo gets a warm welcome, and they get married on the show again. Vidya says that when they got married, she was too young, and now, after repeating the ritual, she finds it too funny. Kris adds that "Tabhi atom bomb tha... abhi sirf bomb hai," and he hugs her with love.

Host Manish Paul even asks Kris to talk about their first kiss, and then the couple narrates their special moment. Vidya blushingly adds "Bahut romantic kiss tha...main coffee bana rahi thi inke liye." Kris interupts and adds, "Delhi mein... inke ghar mein."  Vidya continues, "He straights walked into the kitchen... and he kissed me... aur koi nahi tha waha," Mrs Srikkanth laughs and rest of the contestants claps for their everlasting romance.

Watch the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Previosuly on the show, actress Bhagyashree talked about the trouble she faced during her marriage with actor Himalaya. The actress confessed that no one was present at their wedding. She even added that when she talked to her parents about getting married to Himalaya, they refused. Bhagyashree hold herself and continues saying, "Maa baap ke bacho ke liye sapne hote hai lekin bacho ke apne sapne bhi hote hai.. kabhi kabhi hume unhe unke sapne jeene dena chaiye, kyuki akhir mein woh unki zindagi hai jo unhe jeeni hai."

READ Exclusive: 'Smart Jodi' contestant Monalisa talks about her marriage being tagged as 'publicity stunt'

Contestants like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, are competing to claim the title of 'Smart Jodi.'

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Meet IAS Namrata, who brought up in Naxalite-affected area, cracked UPSC with AIR 12; know her 30-day strategy

Couple charged Rs 24 lakh for single Uber ride; here's what happened

'We ready to recruit her': Woman’s unique vehicle made with staples impresses Anand Mahindra, viral video

Madonna shares health update after battling bacterial infection: ‘My focus is getting stronger’ — Check post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE