Smart Jodi Grand Finale: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain win show, take home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Star Plus/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were crowned the winners of the Star Plus reality show Smart Jodi in the spectacular Grand Finale telecast on the channel on the night of Sunday, June 5. The couple lifted the trophy in the form of 'golden gathbandan' and took home the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Comedian Balraj Syal and his singer-wife Deepti Tuli finished as the first runners up of the show. It was hosted by Maniesh Paul who will be soon seen on the big screen in the Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, slated to release on June 24, starring Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, the celebrity couple from Bollywood, were the special guests at the finale which also saw singer Kumar Sanu singing his popular songs for the audience. The show, which premiered on February 27, saw ten popular celebrity couples or the Jodis participating in fun and challenging tasks that tested their chemistry in reality.



After their victory, Ankita Lokhande shared a small video of their winning moment on her Instagram and captioned the clip as, "VLook how far we’ve come my baby, We are meant to be, We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE #anvikikahani (red heart emoji)". Ankit and Vicky had tied the knot with each other in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai in December 2021.

The other celebrity couples who participated in the first season of Smart Jodi were Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya,Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalaya, and Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee.