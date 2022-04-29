Smart Jodi: Gaurav Taneja aka The Flying Beast, Ritu Taneja withdraw from show; know why

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee Taneja/PR handout

Social media influencer Gaurav Taneja, who is also known as 'The Flying Beast', and his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja have been participants in the reality TV show Smart Jodi that airs on Star Plus.

The show Smart Jodi has a unique concept where the contestants, or 'the Jodi', compete with other jodis to win the title of Smart Jodi, by playing games, and completing fun tasks and tests. The show has these couples compete in a series of challenges and tests their chemistry in reality. A total of 10 'Jodis' are participants in the reality show, including our very own 'Flying Beast and his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja.

READ: Smart Jodi: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast attends awards night with wife Ritu Rathee, daughters in Mumbai

The Tanejas have been competing fiercely in the show. However, due to a knee injury, the Tanejas has now decided to withdraw from the show. While at first, Ritu could perform even with her knee injury, but now, as the show is progressing, seems like she's unable to keep up.

In an incident involving their youngest daughter, Ritu Rathee Taneja injured her knee while keeping her daughter from falling off of the bed. This knee injury which has gone from bad to worse has resulted in the couple having to back out of the reality TV show Smart Jodi.

The fierce couple, Gaurav and Ritu Taneja, will be missed dearly and so will their impeccable chemistry on the reality show. We wish Ritu a speedy recovery!