Smart Jodi: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast attends awards night with wife Ritu Rathee, daughters in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don't cast her in lead roles, says 'only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop'

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

5 cricket teams owned by Mukesh Ambani

Skin health: 9 Indian herbs and spices with natural anti-aging properties

Dental health: 5 ways to prevent tooth decay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don't cast her in lead roles, says 'only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Television

Smart Jodi: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast attends awards night with wife Ritu Rathee, daughters in Mumbai

Flying Beast, Ritu Rathee and their daughters were recently photographed posing for the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2022, 08:36 AM IST

Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee are now competing in Smart Jodi. Aside from having a successful YouTube channel, the two are also cast in a reality show.

They were recently photographed posing for the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai.

For the unversed, 'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has become the most talked-about film in recent memory. The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s, has received critical acclaim and broken box-office records. Flying Beast also lent his support to the film by booking an entire cinema hall in Delhi for a free screening for people who could not afford to pay for tickets.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gaurav had tweeted, "17th March , 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri , Delhi. Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles".

Gaurav shared a video from the same show in which he can be seen thanking the entire audience for coming as he wrote, "A generation which ignores history has no past and no future." In the video, the entire theater is seen occupied by the people. Vivek Agnihotri quote-tweeted his video and thanked him as he wrote, "Thanks @flyingbeast320 for your social service."

Talking about Gaurav, he is one of the most popular YouTubers in the nation with around 7.3 million subscribers and frequently vlogs alongside Ritu on his primary channel named 'Flying Beast'. He also has two other YouTube channels, 'FitMuscle TV' with over 2 million subscribers, and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' with over 1.25 million subscribers.

