Smart Jodi: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast attends awards night with wife Ritu Rathee, daughters in Mumbai

Flying Beast, Ritu Rathee and their daughters were recently photographed posing for the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai.

Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee are now competing in Smart Jodi. Aside from having a successful YouTube channel, the two are also cast in a reality show.

They were recently photographed posing for the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai.



Take a look:

For the unversed, 'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has become the most talked-about film in recent memory. The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s, has received critical acclaim and broken box-office records. Flying Beast also lent his support to the film by booking an entire cinema hall in Delhi for a free screening for people who could not afford to pay for tickets.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gaurav had tweeted, "17th March , 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri , Delhi. Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles".

Gaurav shared a video from the same show in which he can be seen thanking the entire audience for coming as he wrote, "A generation which ignores history has no past and no future." In the video, the entire theater is seen occupied by the people. Vivek Agnihotri quote-tweeted his video and thanked him as he wrote, "Thanks @flyingbeast320 for your social service."

Talking about Gaurav, he is one of the most popular YouTubers in the nation with around 7.3 million subscribers and frequently vlogs alongside Ritu on his primary channel named 'Flying Beast'. He also has two other YouTube channels, 'FitMuscle TV' with over 2 million subscribers, and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' with over 1.25 million subscribers.