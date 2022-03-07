‘Smart Jodi’ contestant Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast’s WHOPPING net worth, YouTube income will make your jaws drop

Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, is one of India's most prominent YouTubers. He's also recognised for being a fitness fanatic, commercial pilot and aspiring lawyer. For his fascinating and amusing content, his YouTube videos are frequently seen making the rounds on the Internet. People are occasionally intrigued by Gaurav Taneja's earnings, salary, and net worth. Here is everything you need to know about Gaurav Taneja's net worth and YouTube income for those who are curious.

Gaurav Taneja is said to have a net worth of more than Rs 35 crores. Gaurav Taneja's main source of income reportedly is his YouTube videos. He is now a law student at Delhi University.

Gaurav Taneja's YouTube Adsense compensation is estimated to be in the range of Rs 20 lakhs. He also has two other YouTube channels, FitMuscle TV and Rasbhari ke Papa, in addition to his Flying Beast channel. Gaurav Taneja is reported to earn more than Rs 22 - 25 lakhs from his three YouTube channels and different sponsorships.

He is a well-known YouTuber who often uploads videos about fitness, lifestyle, and gaming. He also records and uploads vlogs about his life. Until now, the YouTuber has also won a number of bodybuilding events. His vacation vlogs have been a tremendous hit with his social media admirers and followers. Kairavi Taneja AKA Rasbhari and Chaitravi Taneja's proud father frequently posts cute videos of his baby girls doing various things. Ritu Rathee, who is also a commercial pilot, is the YouTuber's wife. Rasbhari and Chaitravi were born in 2018 and 2022, respectively, after the couple married in 2015.