Arjun Bijlani reveals why he and his wife decided to go for abortion

Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani revealed that he had decided to abort the baby when he came to know that his wife was pregnant, on Star Plus show Smart Jodi. Due to financial problems, the couple, who got married on May 20, 2013, came to the conclusion that they will not keep the baby.

In the new promo video of Smart Jodi, Arjun can be heard saying that he was not working when his wife got pregnant and therefore they came to this conclusion. For the unversed, the couple tied knot after dating for several years. They became parents to Ayaan on January 21, 2015.

He said, “Humari shaadi jab hui, ek saal hi hua tha and hume pata chala ki she is pregnant. Wo ek dedh saal hai na main, kaam nahi kar raha tha, us time par. Toh obviously bache ki ek bohot badi responsibility hoti hai. Toh hum is cheez ko aage nahi le jate (After one year of marriage we came to know that my wife was pregnant. However, I wasn't working during the past 1 or 1.5 years at that time. Having a child is a huge responsibility, so we thought we shouldn't take it forward).”

Meanwhile, Neha got teary eyed. The actor mentioned, “Finally maine soch liya tha because mere account me ₹40-50000 bache the, main kya hi baccha karta yaar. Hum pahunche hospital, ki you know, hum nahi karenge use (I was only left with Rs 40-50000 in my account, so I thought how will I take care of this child. We reached the hospital thinking that we would not have the baby).”

For the unversed, Arjun emerged as the winner of stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He was also seen in Naagin, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Left Right Left. He did Bollywood debut with film Direct Ishq.