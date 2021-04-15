'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia says Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will air once again, check out date and time

After the Maharashtra government announced a 15-day lockdown to be imposed in the state, seems like we are back in 2020. With that in mind, the mythological epic 'Ramayan' is also all set to make a comeback on the small screen.

Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', expressed her excitement and shared the news on her official Instagram account.

Sharing a still of herself from the show, Dipika wrote, "So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year and looks like history is repeating itself. The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years."

Dipika further wrote, "Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come. Tune in to Star Bharat every day at 7 pm to watch Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan."

For the uninformed, last year, 'Ramayan' had a mega-successful rerun on Doordarshan, registering 77 million. Looking at its success, Star Plus then also decided and announced to rerun the show on their channel.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also written on his official Twitter account and praised DD National for the re-run and said that it broadcasting popular 80s shows will help acquaint the younger generation with India's "glorious past and rich cultural heritage".

The re-telecast of the TV show had started on Doordarshan National in March 2020, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.