'Sisters who quarantine together, heal together': COVID-positive Rubina Dilaik shares serene photos

Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actor Rubina Dilaik tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. The actor is currently recovering from the virus in her beautiful hometown in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Rubina, who is currently staying with her family, on Monday (May 17) shared a couple of photos of her and sister Jyoti Dilaik, who reportedly also is COVID-19 positive. In the pictures, both sisters can be seen lying in their balcony against the background of serene green hills. Dressed in casuals, both sisters look glowing despite being down with the virus.

"Sisters who quarantine together, heal together,". She added hashtags #rubinadilaik #quarantine #recovery #healing #time #bosslady,” Rubina captioned her post, indicating that Jyoti has also contracted the virus.

Rubina’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nona Berry also commented on the picture. While Jaan wrote, “I'm so happy seeing this, Rubina Dilaik, Jyotika Dilaik,” Nona dropped heart emojis. The actor fans also wished for her and Jyoti’s speedy recovery.

The ‘Shakti’ actor has been regularly posting her about COVID-19 recovery journey on Instagram from her Shilma Diaries. Take a look at some of her posts.

The ‘Shakti actor got tested positive with COVID-19 on May 1 and took to Instagram to announce the news. "I always look out for silver lining!!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me in the past 5-7 days, please get yourself tested,” she wrote in her post.

Rubina’s husband and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, actor Abhinav Shukla is currently shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ in South Africa’s Cape Town.