HomeTelevision

Television

Simran Budharup alleges LalbaghCha Raja management misbehaved with her, mom: 'Bouncer grabbed my...'

Simran Budharup recalled the 'traumatising' experience of her recent visit at the LalbaghCha Raja pandal, and alleged what exactly happened.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Simran Budharup alleges LalbaghCha Raja management misbehaved with her, mom: 'Bouncer grabbed my...'
Simran Budharup- Viral video of LalbaghCha Raja
Actress Simran Budharup recently made headlines after she posted a video about the misbehaviour of management at LalbaghCha Raja. A few days ago the Nazar actress posted a video on her social media, in which she is seen arguing with the volunteers of the pandal. The actress alleged that the volunteer misbehaved and even manhandled her mom. 

Simran slammed the management and explained the situation. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I went for the Darshan with my Pandya Store co-actors and my mother. As all the actors do, we spoke to someone before going so that we could get an easy darshan. For actors, it is not that easy, we have to go through someone,"

Simran further added that her Pandya Store co-star got lost in the ground, "He went to look for the person who was escorting us. By the time he came back, it was our turn for the Darshan. As soon as I bowed down, my mother picked up the phone to click my picture. Then, this man, the so-called karyakarta, snatched my mother's phone," she explained.

Simran further questioned authorities why clicking pictures is problematic. She said that the entire world takes pictures with bappa, it was nothing weird that they were doing. "There were no rule boards of pictures or videos prohibited. She (Simran's mother) was trying to get it back and he pushed her. This is when I got into the picture when I told him, 'You can't talk to her like that or push her, she is a senior citizen!' She said 'Aap gaali nahi deskte', I was like, 'What? I didn't abuse!' And then, within a fraction of a few seconds, they started pushing me towards the gate. I wanted to talk about it and sort it out. I didn't want to insult or get insulted.”

After the argument, Simran was pushed towards the exit eventually. The female bouncers kept pushing her towards the exit. "I wanted to record what they were doing. As soon as I took out my phone, she snatched it from my hand. She grabbed my hand so tightly. My mother somehow helped and we got out of there. The management handled me roughly and it is disheartening," she said.

Budharup admitted that when she came out, she was "traumatised". Simran also revealed how she got the incident's video. Simran concluded, "A group of 2-3 youngsters came to me and asked if we were fine. They had also recorded the video and that's when I thought I should put it up on social media. Agar aap itne famous hue ho toh aap logon ki vajah se hi hue ho. Aap itne saalon se karahe ho toh management thoda sudhaar toh sakte ho na. Har saal aise videos aate hain vahan ke." 

