Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Simple Kaul asks fans to help her in raising funds for Vibhu Raghave's expensive cancer treatments

Simple Kaul shared a carousel post on her Instagram with a long note, seeking help in raising funds for Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor Vibhu Raghave's cancer treatments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

Simple Kaul asks fans to help her in raising funds for Vibhu Raghave's expensive cancer treatments
Simple Kaul-Vibhu Raghave

Actor Vibhu Raghave is suffering from stage 4 of neuroendocrine colon cancer and he's battling against the disease like a braveheart. Vibhu's close friend, actress Simple Kaul is helping the actor as a true friend, and she's trying to raise funds for his expensive treatments. 

Simple shared a carousel post, with photos of Vibhu and his family. She also shared a group photo where Vibhu is posing with her and other friends from the fraternity, including Aneri Wajani and Mohsin Khan. Kaul shared the photo with long note, seeking help from her friends and followers. "This post is for my friend dear friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta who’s currently suffering from 4th stage colon cancer. My friends and me are trying to raise funds for him for his next cycle of treatment and consecutive treatments." 

She further added that the previous funds raised by Ketto were used, and they need more funds to continue the treatments. "He’s been advised by Tata doctors to take immunotherapy each month. His immunotherapy costs us 4.5 lakhs each cycle. The money we collected through ketto during previous cycles has been used. We need more funds for his treatment that happens at Tata memorial hospital every month." Requesting help from her followers, Simple added, "Pls help me and my friend to raise money for him. He’s better today because of all of your good wishes, prayers and support. Like each time, help me out to help him survive through this." Kaul shared the necessary details for the donation in the post. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simple Kaul (@simplekaul)

A few days back, Vibhu thanked his group of close friends in an interview. He added that his group of buddies, Simple Kaul, Saumya Tandon, Manini Mishra, Abbas Rizvi, Mohit Malik, and Aditi Malik are ready to give up on him, and their positive energy has made him stronger to fight back. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.