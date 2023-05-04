Simple Kaul asks fans to help her in raising funds for Vibhu Raghave's expensive cancer treatments

Simple Kaul-Vibhu Raghave

Actor Vibhu Raghave is suffering from stage 4 of neuroendocrine colon cancer and he's battling against the disease like a braveheart. Vibhu's close friend, actress Simple Kaul is helping the actor as a true friend, and she's trying to raise funds for his expensive treatments.

Simple shared a carousel post, with photos of Vibhu and his family. She also shared a group photo where Vibhu is posing with her and other friends from the fraternity, including Aneri Wajani and Mohsin Khan. Kaul shared the photo with long note, seeking help from her friends and followers. "This post is for my friend dear friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta who’s currently suffering from 4th stage colon cancer. My friends and me are trying to raise funds for him for his next cycle of treatment and consecutive treatments."

She further added that the previous funds raised by Ketto were used, and they need more funds to continue the treatments. "He’s been advised by Tata doctors to take immunotherapy each month. His immunotherapy costs us 4.5 lakhs each cycle. The money we collected through ketto during previous cycles has been used. We need more funds for his treatment that happens at Tata memorial hospital every month." Requesting help from her followers, Simple added, "Pls help me and my friend to raise money for him. He’s better today because of all of your good wishes, prayers and support. Like each time, help me out to help him survive through this." Kaul shared the necessary details for the donation in the post.

A few days back, Vibhu thanked his group of close friends in an interview. He added that his group of buddies, Simple Kaul, Saumya Tandon, Manini Mishra, Abbas Rizvi, Mohit Malik, and Aditi Malik are ready to give up on him, and their positive energy has made him stronger to fight back.