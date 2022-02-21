Simba Nagpal-Tejasswi Prakash share adorable photos from ‘Naagin 6’ sets

Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash, both Bigg Boss 15 contestants, are playing opposite one other in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, and viewers are adoring their on-screen chemistry. Several Naagin fans flocked to Instagram on Saturday to express their discontent with Tejasswi Prakash's reduced screen time. Fans of #PraRish were also unhappy, and they requested that the show's creators show more of Pratha and Rishabh.

Simba and Tejasswi both took to their Instagram pages to share lovey-dovey photos from the show's set.

‘Simbuda and Tejabasi as #prarish Are you excited for tonight’s episode of? Tune in,’ wrote Simba in the caption.

Tejasswi, too, turned to Instagram to post adorable photos with Simba, her co-star. How excited are you’ll for tonight’s episode? @simbanagpal,’ wrote Prakash in the caption.

Showing his excitement on being a part of ‘Naagin 6’, Simba told ANI, “I am ecstatic to get the lead role in Ekta ma’am’s hit franchise ‘Naagin’! I’ve been associated with Colors for a while now and I’m glad to team up with them once again for such a special project.”



He added, “My journey in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ was a memorable one, and I`m looking forward to creating new memories with ‘Naagin 6’. I will do my very best to keep my fans entertained while playing this exciting new avatar!”

Mouni Roy rose to prominence as the titular character in 'Naagin,' while other actresses such as Surbhi Chandna and Nia Sharma rose to prominence as well. Aside from them, Arjun Bijlani, Karanveer Bohra, Pearl V Puri, and Sharad Malhotra had major roles opposing the female characters of the season.