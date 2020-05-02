SidNaaz fan passes away due to coronavirus, Sidharth Shukla replies 'I am sure you're at a better place'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill gained many fans after 'Bigg Boss 13'. Two such fans, Sanam and Jamwal, passed away recently during coronavirus outbreak. A fan informed Sidharth and Shehnaz about the same, and Shukla went on to respond to the fan.

"Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure your at a better place .... RIP," replied Sidharth when another fan posted a tweet informing the actor about a SidNaaz fan's passing away. "@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill one of u r fan gone today due to corona my heart with his family #RIP brother om shanti," wrote the fan.

Here, take a look at Sidharth's reply:

Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure your at a better place .... RIP — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 2, 2020

Fans trended #RIPJamwal and #RIPSanam after the demise of SidNaaz fans, Sidharth Jamwal and Sanam. While Sanam died of brain tumour, Jamwal died after complications due to COVID-19. Since there is no definite cure to the virus, most countries have adviced people to stay indoors.

Post 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill went on to appear in 'Bhula Dunga', which was crooned by Darshan Raval. The music video was loved by fans all across. In fact their fan base is so strong that they approached Ekta Kapoor to cast SidNaaz in 'Broken But Beautiul 3'.