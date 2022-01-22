Sidharth Shukla’s fans celebrate 14 years of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner in television industry

Late actor Sidharth Shukla, who won the 14th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, on Friday completed 14 years since he entered the television industry. His first show was ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’, therefore, his fans expressed their love and admiration for the late actor on social media.

A Twitter user shared a poster of Sidharth and wrote, "#SidharthShukla JOURNEY OF 14YRS SPEAKS ABOUT HIS HARD WORK …IF YOU ARE DEDICATED PATIENT PERSISTENT & REMAIN POSITIVE EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE..YOU CAN CONQUER ALL @sidharth_shukla #14yearsofSidharthinitv."

Read some of the tweets here:

Today marks the longest you’ve been away from your Maa, Sidharth

It’s been 141 days since you left and the longest you were away from her was during BB

Can we all take a minute to please send a prayer, love and strength to Rita Aunty today(and always) #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/24OaAWP6ej — Sharon (@ItsSharon93) January 21, 2022

Congratulations to Sidharth Shukla on 14 years complete in ITV all your characters were excellent we will always remember always adore by your all characters . #14YearsOfSidharthInITV#SidharthShukla#SidHearts pic.twitter.com/oUUDZBlCiF — Hσɳҽყ ♡ (@itsmethinker123) January 21, 2022

#14YearsOfSidharthInITV@sidharth_shukla !! You made ur mark in every show, fiction & reality and won billions of hearts w/your dynamic n charming personality & tremendous screen n stage presence everywhere!! There can never be another #SidharthShukla ever! So Proudof You Sid bro pic.twitter.com/zLZV5fdXCX — Girls_On_Fire ( Sid_Ki_Sis)(NO DM) (@Anu82924769) January 21, 2022

A fan shared a collage of pictures of Sidharth with various leading actresses of his television shows. Further, he tweeted, "Congrats @sidharth_shukla for completing 14 years in ITV. From Balika Vadhu to BB+B3, you managed to entertain with each character u portrayed & each show u did. You're a fine actor and a great man with a heart of gold. Forever Proud to be ur fan. #14YearsOfSidharthInITV."

he starred in multiple TV shows but it was not until his role in Balika Vadhu, that he finally made it. His character of Shivraj Shekhar made him a household name and before one knew, Sidharth became a sensation.#14YearsOfSidharthInITV#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/NaS3vWbyBX January 21, 2022

Another fan shared a collage on Instagram featuring various television shows in which Sidharth appeared and wrote, "The most gorgeous man to grace the Indian Television. Man who had style, aura and panache to make everyone drool to his charm!! A talent unmatched a self-made man beaten only be his destiny!! Yet alive in the hearts of his fans."

From "Shubh Ranawat" to "Agastya Rao" 14 Years of Ruling, Entertaining, winning Audience's hearts with his Spectacular Performances, he has clearly proved how versatile he is!!



14 YEARS, 16 CHARACTERS BUT 1 KING #SidharthShukla #14YearsOfSidharthInITV pic.twitter.com/FwInLeXLdc — SHIVANI~(SIDHARTH) (@DarkesttttStorm) January 21, 2022

An Instagram user shared a screengrab of various high points in Sidharth's television journey. In the caption, she wrote, "Congratulations my superhero @realsidharthshukla #14YearsOfSidharthInITV. You are you always will be my king."

After 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', Sidharth later starred in shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' and 'Love U Zindagi'.He also appeared in an episode of CID and a few episodes of 'Aahat'. It was his role as district collector Shivraj Shekhar in 'Balika Vadhu' that earned him widespread acclaim and popularity, including several awards and nominations. Sidharth also won the seventh season of the reality show `Khatron Ke Khiladi` and participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6'. He also hosted a few seasons of the famous reality show 'India's Got Talent' alongside comedian Bharti Singh.

In 2017, he returned as a leading star with Colors` serial `Dil Se Dil Tak`. However, he left the show in between due to unknown reasons. The highlight of his career came with the hit reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ in 2020. As the show went on, his fan following kept rising like never before and he emerged as the winner. Sidharth made his digital debut in the third season of the romance web series `Broken But Beautiful'. The actor's last appearance on-screen was with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' in 2021. (With inputs from ANI)