Sidharth Shukla would 'always' like to be part of Shehnaz Gill's life

'Bigg Boss 13' is long over but the love for the winner of the show Sidharth Shukla and his chemistry with Shehnaz Gill refuses to die down. More so, Sidharth recently confessed that he would 'always' like to be part of Shehnaz Gill's life, a statement which is sure to make all #SidNaaz fans happy.

In an interview with IANS, Sidharth said, "I would always like to be part of Shenaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course, I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one."

Sidharth was recently reunited with Shehnaz Gill on the latter's show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. Shehnaz and Paras Chhabra were roped in for the show right after their stint on 'Bigg Boss 13'. Right now, Shehnaz and Paras are trying to find a suitable life partner on the show.

Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla became close on 'Bigg Boss 13' after Paras made an exit from her life. SidNaaz's journey was much-loved on the show and fans wished to see the two together as a couple after the show, but only time can testify what can really transpire between them.