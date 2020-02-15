'Sidharth Shukla supported me a lot throughout my journey': 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Arti Singh post eviction

After Paras Chhabra took the briefcase of INR 10 lakhs, Arti Singh became the next contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 13. The actor became a part of the top five finalists after entering the house on the first day of the reality show. Soon after getting evicted from the show, Arti met up with the media. She spoke about her four and a half month-long journey and revealed that she did not expect to make it to this far.

She revealed that her upbringing had her living like a queen and went on to share, "Initially, I thought I will do well, but then I saw a dip in myself. I wasn't understanding earlier as I was around big names like Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla among others."

Singh further shared, "After staying inside two months, I realised I have to understand everyone more. That selfishness and determination to pick up the broken pieces and survive made my journey till here. I swear I never dreamt of reaching the top five."

Arti said that when media came inside for interaction, she realised that she is being loved by people. The actor said, "But when media came inside for interaction and when they called me an 'underdog', I understood that people are liking me outside. It's fine I didn't win the trophy as I was amongst the 22 contestants and reached top five. Sidharth supported me a lot. I am very happy."

Earlier during the show, Arti had revealed about getting panic attacks constantly and she tried to overcome it.