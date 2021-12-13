Sidharth Shukla's family sends heartfelt message to fans for sharing love, wishes on late actor's birth anniversary

Late actor Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 on Sunday, 12 December. His sudden demise on 2 September this year had left his fans shocked and devastated. Sidharth was one of the most popular actors from the television industry. His fans showered the actor's family with wishes and love on Sidharth's first birth anniversary on Sunday. His family released a heartfelt message for all such people.

The note read, "Sidharth's birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us, but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always." The actor had lost his father, Ashok Shukla due to a lung disease during his modelling days.







Sidharth Shukla's relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, his co-contestant from the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 13', was well known and fans loved their chemistry. The hashtag #SidNaaz became extremely popular on social media and is still being used by their fans to shower the couple with love and blessings. Shehnaaz also took to Instagram on Sunday and remembered the late actor as she posted his picture with wings, without writing anything.





Sidharth Shukla had emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'. From ‘Balika Vadhu’ to ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’, the actor had made his place among the hearts of the people.