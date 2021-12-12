Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary: A look back at his life journey, everything you need to know

Sidharth Shukla had a strong personality, he was the man of his words. Sidharth Shukla lost his father Ashok Shukla when he started his career.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was/is/will be one of the most loved actors in the history of the Indian television industry. He managed to make a special place in the hearts of people when he was inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. He emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show. Netizens admired him for a number of reasons, one being his impactful words. He exactly knew what he was saying, even when he was fighting. From ‘Balika Vadhu’ to ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’, Sidharth garnered immense fame, earned love and respect.

Sidharth Shukla had a strong personality, he was the man of his words. However, his tragic demise on September 2 due to cardiac arrest left an indelible mark on his admirers' hearts. Today on his 41-birth anniversary, let’s take a look at his journey:

Education:

Sidharth Shukla went to St. Xavier's High School, Fort, Mumbai. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Interior Design from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design. He was a very athletic child who represented his school in tennis and football.

Family:

Sidharth Shukla lost his father Ashok Shukla, who was a civil engineer and worked at the Reserve Bank of India, when he started his modeling career. His father died due to a lung infection. His mother Rita Shukla, who is a homemaker, supported him throughout. He had two elder sisters, Preeti Shukla and Neetu Shukla.

Professional Life:

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’ in the year 2008. He entered Bollywood with the movie ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. However, people started to love him more when they saw his performance inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house.

Personal Life:

Sidharth Shukla came close to Shehnaaz Gill during their sting in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. People loved their chemistry, #SidNaaz was given to them by their fans. Even after coming out of the house, they were seen together several times. After his death, Shehnaaz was totally devasted. For almost a month, she didn’t appear before the media.