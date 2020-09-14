Sidharth Shukla likely to co-host 'Bigg Boss 14' with Salman Khan?

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fanbase has only increased ever since he participated and won the controversial reality show. Sidharth has been at the receiving end of immense love and appreciation ever since the 13th season of the show wrapped up.

Now, according to the latest report, it is being said that Sidharth will be co-hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss along with Salman Khan.