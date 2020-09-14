Sidharth Shukla likely to co-host 'Bigg Boss 14' with Salman Khan?
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fanbase has only increased ever since he participated and won the controversial reality show. Sidharth has been at the receiving end of immense love and appreciation ever since the 13th season of the show wrapped up.
Now, according to the latest report, it is being said that Sidharth will be co-hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss along with Salman Khan.
The report further added, "Sidharth’s role in the show will be associated with this season’s theme – 'Karara Jawab'. He will be monitoring the contestants from outside and will give his comments/opinions on their performance inside the house. The makers are still discussing the format with the actor and once everything gets finalised, they will announce it soon."
After becoming the most searched Indian celebrity on Google last year, Sidharth Shukla recently also topped the list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Men on TV 2019. Talking about this achievement, the actor told a publication, "Well, it feels good that a year that has been so hard on humanity has had good things to offer me. It has been a period of learning for all of us. 'Bigg Boss', and later the pandemic, has been a time of introspection, challenges, patience and so much more. But, I’m glad that good things came my way, including topping the most desirable list."