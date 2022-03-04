Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram account gets memorialised, fans left in tears

On Wednesday, six months after his untimely death, late actor Sidharth Shukla was honoured by the microblogging app Instagram. Sidharth's Instagram account had a 'remembering' tag added to his bio, making followers cry and prompting them to write tributes with the hashtag '#SidharthShuklaLivesOn.'

Sidharth, who rose to fame following his win on 'Bigg Boss 3’ in 2019, died in September 2021 at the age of 40. Several admirers expressed their sadness after Instagram memorialised his account with heartfelt remarks.

A fan tweeted, “Idk how many times this thought crosses my mind that. Eventually people will forget you or maybe won’t talk about u or remember you as much as they do now but for me you’ll continue to live on.. be it 6 months, years or 60 years or even more. I miss u Sid.”

Another one wrote, “NO …. I AM NOT PREPARED FOR IT…. Remembering Sidharth Shukla WHY GOD …. HE DESERVED A SECOND CHANCE … FOR HIS MOTHER , FOR HIS SISTERS , FOR HIS LOVE , FOR HIS WHOLE FAMILY , FOR HIS FANS & MOST IMPORTANTLY FOR HIM TOO.”

Apart from the web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3,' Sidharth Shukla has appeared in prominent TV shows like as 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak.' Fans affectionately refer to him and fellow 'Bigg Boss' candidate Shehnaaz Gill as 'SidNaaz.'