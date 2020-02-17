Sidharth Shukla fans ask Shilpa Shinde to return her trophy after actor wins 'Bigg Boss 13'

Before the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 13', Shilpa Shinde had come out strongly against the now winner of the show, Sidharth Shukla. Fans of Sidharth have now gone on a rant on Twitter and asked the 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress to return her trophy.

This incident took place after Shilpa Shinde, in a media interaction, went on to claim that she would return her trophy if Sidharth Shukla becomes the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'. Sidharth, who already was the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', won 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Two days after his win, fans have come out and opposed to Shilpa Shinde's comments on Sidharth and asked her to return her trophy. #ShilpaAwardVaapisKaro started trending on Twitter since the Television actress claimed she would return her award if Sidharth wins the show.

Reacting to Shilpa Shinde's statement, Sidharth told the media, "I feel sorry for Shilpa that she has to give her trophy back." Apart from stating that she would give her trophy back, Shilpa Shinde had also gone on to reveal that she was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla, that too an abusive one.