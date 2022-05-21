Sidharth Shukla fans are furious over Vishal Kotian's song Jeena Zaroori Hai, netizens asks 'how dare you?'

Jeena Zaroori Hai

Bigg Boss 13 winner, late actor Sidharth Shukla fans are furious as Vishal Kotian and team Jeena Zaroori Hai have released the video song, and they think that Vishal and others are using Shukla's name for their benefit.

Earlier in January, Sidharth Shukla’s family issued a statement in which they requested everyone to not use the late actor’s name in any project without consulting them. Now, that's what has made Sidharth's fans angry. They are fuming over the fact, that despite the family's request, the makers have released the song. They are puzzled, thinking whether the makers have taken prior permission before releasing it.

Here are some furious reactions to the song

Neech log...itne paap lagege ma tum logon ko



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA



SHAME ON VISHAL KOTIAN



RESPECT SIDHARTH'S CHOICES — Benejir@786 (@SidNaazForevr) May 20, 2022

Jyada nhi bolenge hum bus ek baat yaad rkhiyega aaj bhi hum jeete hain unhe....toh unki marzi ke bina toh kuch ni krte hum .... emotional hain lekin bewakoof nhi hain hum... Apni gairat ko jagaye aur delete kre iss mv ko......STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Anshi (@Anshi82754255) May 20, 2022

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA for your benefits. pic.twitter.com/AmmCgxXldH — Pooja (@poojavora2492) May 20, 2022

Kitne gande log ho tumlog.....Thori si sharma hay ya wooh bhi bech khayi peso ke lea...His family has clearly not given permission to release this video. Gandh kahike — Bidisha/SSS (@SidNaazian_Bidu) May 20, 2022

Such a cheap & disgusting human u r @Vishalkkotian even after his family's statement u chose to release the mv just to gain some shurkhiya? Have some

Shame

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/oAiGurKmHf May 20, 2022

Hav u guys have taken the permission to realse the song — (@Forever123your) May 20, 2022

How heartless you people can be to use his picture in this way.



Is family's permission taken??



If yes, we demand official announcement on this!!



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/HOFoEdDgrp — Pathumavathy (@Pathumavathy89) May 20, 2022

Nalle ho aur nalle he raho gy @Vishalkkotian — Duaarehman (@Shehnaaziandil) May 20, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill, who was his rumoured girlfriend, also shared the request of Sidharth's family on her Instagram. It read, “We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth`s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us," the statement read. Sidharth's family also urged people to remember him with "love" and "respect.”

READ: ‘He has moved on, no longer can he make decisions’: Sidharth Shukla's family makes THIS request

“We knew Sidharth`s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn`t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with,” the statement concluded.



