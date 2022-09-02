Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Shefali Jariwala remembers late actor, says 'he is still...'

Sidharth Shukla- Shefali Zariwala

It's been a year since popular television actor, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away. The news of his demise still haunts his die-hard fans, and they find it difficult to believe that their favourite idol isn't around them anymore. However, Shukla's admirers have kept him alive. Twitter is trending with #SidharthShuklaLivesOn. The fans of Sidharth make it a point to keep his memories afresh, and that's what has even impressed actress Shefali Jariwala.

During a conversation with ETimes, Shefali opened up about Shukla's tragic demise, and stated, "It’s sad that he is not with us anymore, but he still lives in our hearts and memories." The actress continued, "His fandom is so huge that we constantly see him through his fans on social media.

They keep putting up his pictures and videos, which make us feel that he is still around us." Shefali further added that Sidharth has won many hearts with the good work that he has done. "It’s very difficult to imagine that he is not here, and sometimes I go blank just thinking about it because I still haven’t come to terms with it,” Jariwala added.

Shefali further added that Shukla might be happy to see so much love and admiration for him. "I hope Sidharth is in a better place wherever he is. He will be happy to see that he has such loving fans and friends, who have kept him alive in their memories. I am sure he is smiling down upon us,” Jariwala added. The Kanta Laga star added that she knew the late actor from her college days, and he didn't change. "I have not had an opportunity to work with him, but I have known him since our college days, which is 20 years. One thing about him is that he never changed in all these years. He was always fun-loving, dynamic, charming and a largehearted guy, and he loved his friends a lot. He was a yaaron ka yaar.” For the unversed, Sidharth passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021.