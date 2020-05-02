Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz racing for lead role in 'Broken But Beautiful' season 3?

One of the most successful OTT shows titled Broken But Beautiful on ALTBalaji was widely loved by all and still ranks high on the rating chart. Season 2 of the show was widely revered by the audiences and fans have already started to demand a new season from the makers of the show.

Ekta Kapoor recently dropped a bombshell on the fans saying that the lead pair, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi won’t be a part of the third season. However, this announcement started a speculative game for all the fans. One of the highest demands is to cast Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz, the finalists of Bigg Boss 13, as one of the lead characters in the third season of Broken But Beautiful.

One of the biggest reasons for this shoulder to shoulder race is that both have been arch enemies in Bigg Boss. Both Sidharth and Asim carry immense fame and soon after Bigg Boss also made their music video debuts with Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana respectively.

Now the excitement for the third season has increased as this time, the lead cast for the show is being extensively demanded by the audiences and this as well shows that the show has created quite a stir. But in the meantime, if you have not, do watch the two seasons of the revered show exclusively on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.