'Sidharth Shukla and I have similar personalities': 'Bigg Boss 13' wildcard contestant Vishal Aditya Singh

During an interaction, 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Vishal Aditya Singh spoke at length about his game plans before entering the show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 02:42 PM IST

After becoming the second runner up with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli on Nach Baliye 9, Vishal Aditya Singh has now become the latest wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 13. He made a grand entry on the show and the channel shared about it by writing, "#BiggBoss lekar aaye hai ek aur wild entry! Dekhiye humare desi kalakaar @vishalsingh713 ko every Mon-Fri, 10:30 PM & Sat-Sun, 9 PM. @beingsalmankhan @vivo_india #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan"

Before heading inside Bigg Boss 13 house, Vishal spoke about his game plans to Bombay Times. When asked why he was approached for the show, Vishal told the daily, "Maybe, iss reason ki wajah se inn logon (makers) ka vishwas mujh par badh gaya ho, aur socha ho ki ab toh yeh chahiye hi! On a serious note, I was offered the show even before Nach Baliye, but I couldn’t take it up, as I was contractually bound there. Everything fell into place after the dance reality show wrapped up."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

He further said, "I am a part of Bigg Boss not because of my aggression, but my overall personality. I feel that my nature is apt for any reality show. I am funny, blunt and straightforward. I am a rooted, desi guy, who feels a direct connection with the audience."

On being quizzed about his favourite contestants, Vishal replied, "I like Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Hindustani Bhau. Sidharth Shukla is playing really well. I think he and I have similar personalities."

So what will Vishal do if Madhurima participates on the show, the former said, "Ab koi farak nahi padta. I will just ask them to triple my remuneration. Get anyone. Koi tension nahi hai."

