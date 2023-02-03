Sidharth Sagar breaks silence on reports of quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'I don't even know...'

Sidharth Sagar

Comedian Sidharth Sagar opened up about reports of quitting The Kapil Sharma Show due to financial disagreements and rejected by calling it 'fake news.' Yesterday, it was reported that after Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar quit the popular comedy chat show, as the makers didn't agree with his demand of hiking fees.

Breaking his silence over the matter, Sidharth Sagar spoke to Indian Express, and said, "Aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like this). It’s all fake news,” When he was asked if he is shooting for the show, the actor added, “I did not shoot for the last few episodes. But team se abhi baat huyi hai meri (I just spoke to the team)." Reacting to media reports about his remuneration, Sagar added, "I have no reaction since I don’t even know what has been out in the media. Mujhe nahi pata kya reports aayi hai, maine nahi dekha (I don't know what the reports are, I've not seem them)."

Earlier, as reported by ETimes, a source informed the portal that Sidharth, who has been with the show for quite some time, has decided to part ways with the association due to the disapproval of his increment.

The unnamed source informed the portal that Sagar wanted a hike in his fees. But the makers are not willing to increase his remuneration, thus he decided to leave the show. As per the information, Sidharth has returned to his home in Delhi, and his chances of joining back the show are very less.

For the unversed, Sidharth gained fame in TKSS by playing multiple characters of Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh's mimic) and Sagar Pagletu. Before Sidharth, Krushna Abhishek left the show due to similar reasons. The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience for the past seven years, and it has become one of the most popular shows on SET.