Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's wife Alesia Raut pens emotional note after his demise, writes 'you always wanted...'

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi breathed his last on Friday, November 11, as the actor collapsed while working out at his gym and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors even tried reviving him for 45 minutes but were not successful. The actor was just 46.

On Sunday, November 13, his wife Alesia Raut took to her Instagram account and penned a heartbreaking note remembering the late actor. She shared their first picture together and wrote, "I love you and always will love you till I am alive. 24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time".

"You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza by all. Loving son, Loving brother, Loving father to your kids, Loving husband, Loving friend. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel You are in a happy n peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me the true meaning of love", she concluded.



Siddhaanth was first married to Ira Surryavanshi, whom he officially divorced in 2015. He later tied the knot with Alesia in 2017. He had a daughter named Diza from his first marriage and Alesia was a single mother to her son named Mark before marrying the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor.