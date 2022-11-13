Search icon
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi last rites: Malaika Arora, Rohit Verma, others attend actor's funeral

On Friday, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi suddenly away from a heart attack he had while working out in the gym.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 06:37 AM IST

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Friday, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi suddenly away from a heart attack he had while working out in the gym. He was 46. Family members, close friends, and colleagues from the TV industry attended his funeral on Saturday. 

Malaika Arora, Chetan Hansraj, Rohit Verma and other celebrities were seen attending his last rites. 

 

The actor Siddhaanth was reportedly transported to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where medical staff attempted to revive him for 45 minutes. They fail to succeed, and he is unable to be saved. 

Supermodel Alesia Raut, the wife of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, and their two children survived by him. Yesterday, his daughter was observed performing his final rites. 

Also read: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym

In terms of relationships, Siddhaanth was previously married to Ira, with whom he split up in 2015. Later, in 2017, Surryavanshi married Alesia. While Raut had a son from her former marriage, Vir had a daughter from his first marriage. Siddhaanth has experience working on well-known programs like Sufiyana Ishq Mera. The last time Vir appeared was in the Zee TV program Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti. 

