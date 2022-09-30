Shweta Tiwari sets internet on fire in stunning gown featuring thigh-high slit

Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari, one of the most fashionable divas on television, never lets us down with her fashion choices. She shared photos of her recent stunning outfit on Instagram. Her lovely green thigh-slit dress was embellished and looked amazing on her. Her waist was accentuated by the dress' corset portion, which afterwards flowed magnificently to the floor. It was covered in fringe, golden flower embroidery, and sequins.

Shweta's well-groomed hair, which she styled to the side, completed her appearance. She used a brown makeup pallet and liberal amounts of mascara, eyeliner, and highlighter. Statement earrings and rings made of diamond and pearl completed her ensemble.

Check out the viral post here:

For the unversed, the actress who is mom to two kids, a son and daughter has talked about what she tells her daughter about marriage.

She told Bomaby Times, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage," she said.

For those who don’t know her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary and her second with Abhinav Kohli ended because of reasons best known to her.