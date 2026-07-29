Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary claims he caught her with Cezanne Khan; Watch: 'Ye aapne aankhon se dekha’

Raja Chaudhary has repeated his allegations about Shweta Tiwari and claimed that her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan had admitted to being in a relationship with her.

Raja Chaudhary has once again spoken about his troubled marriage with Shweta Tiwari and made fresh allegations against the actress. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Raja claimed that he had personally seen Shweta with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan during their marriage.

He also alleged that Cezanne had admitted to being in a relationship with Shweta during a phone conversation. However, these are allegations made by Raja, and Shweta has not responded to his latest claims.

Raja Chaudhary claims he saw Shweta Tiwari with Cezanne Khan

"She had an affair with each and every person."



Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari 's ex-husband, alleged that she had an affair with Cezanne Khan and several other men pic.twitter.com/JMcPIbScn7 — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) July 28, 2026

During the interview, Raja said there were two or three occasions when Shweta told him that she was going for a shoot. He claimed that he later visited the location and allegedly found that she was with Cezanne.

"Ye aapne aankhon se dekha. Ye proven hai," Raja claimed while speaking about his marriage with Shweta.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Raja also alleged that Shweta sometimes gave him incorrect information about her whereabouts. He claimed that she would tell him that she was going for a shoot but would attend an event in Delhi instead.

Raja claims Cezanne admitted to relationship

Raja further claimed that Cezanne had admitted to being in a relationship with Shweta during a phone call. Recalling the alleged conversation, Raja said, "Even he himself said, 'Yes, we are in a relationship. Tere mein himmat hai toh tu aaja mere ghar, Koliwada.'"

He claimed that while Cezanne allegedly accepted the relationship, Shweta never admitted to having an affair with her co-star. Raja also recalled confronting Cezanne and asking him why he was allegedly trying to break his family. "I said, 'Why are you doing this yaar? Why are you spoiling this family?'"

According to Raja, Cezanne replied, "What family? She's never with you. You're just her unpaid boy. Be happy the way you are."

Raja makes claims about Shweta’s alleged affairs

Shweta Tiwari 's daughter, Palak Tiwari, walked out of her father Raja Chaudhary's house in just 10 minutes after he made one remark that triggered her pic.twitter.com/2yDKz4IzVg — OldMonkofCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) July 28, 2026

When Siddharth Kannan asked Raja about his earlier allegations involving Cezanne, the actor claimed that Shweta had allegedly been involved with several people.

"Not with Cezanne Khan but with so many people. She had an affair with each and every person, I feel."

The host immediately pointed out that it was not right to make such serious allegations only on the basis of a feeling. Responding to this, Raja claimed that he had seen enough at the time to believe his allegations.

"What I saw at that time was totally proven. She was working with him, and he was staying in his house. Even a common friend of ours confessed that she used to come there and stay with him. What else can I believe?"

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s marriage

Shweta and Raja got married in 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari, in 2000. Their marriage later faced several problems. Shweta had publicly accused Raja of domestic violence, alcoholism and abusive behaviour. The two began living separately in 2007, and their marriage was legally dissolved in 2012.