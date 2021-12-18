Palak Tiwari tells ‘how you order pizza’, fans say ‘exceptionally wondrous’- See viral pics

Style icon Palak Tiwari has once again stunned her fans when she dropped her sizzling hot and beautiful pictures on social media. The ‘Bijlee’ girl never fails to impress her fans when it comes to fashion.

Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, on Saturday posted a series of pictures on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “That’s how you order pizza old school style.” Her pictures are now doing rounds on social media.

One of the social media users commented, “nice hair and look and pose and shadow and eyes and style, while the second user wrote, “She is really so gorgeous.” The third user mentioned, “You're an exceptionally wondrous and marvelous girl.”

Take a look:

Palak Tiwari is one of the most glamorous star kids that we have in India. For the unversed, she is all set to make her acting debut with a horror film, ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ alongside Vivek Oberoi.

However, Shweta Tiwari regrets the fact that she could not provide Palak with much beyond her support because she primarily belongs to a different industry.

“I feel very proud because everything that she got, she did it with her hard work and her auditions. I was just there to support her. I could not provide her anything else being in a different industry. (I belong to) The TV industry and she is going to enter the film industry,” Shweta told IANS.

“The way of working in these two industries are absolutely different. I think I could not help her much, which I feel sad about. She is such a hardworking girl and I am so proud of her,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Palak’s upcoming film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ is based on true events. The story is about an employee, Rosie who worked at a call centre called Saffron in Gurgaon, India. One day Rosie stops coming to the office, the plot twist here is that she had died eight years back!