Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's photoshoot will remind you of Kiara Advani's snap from Dabboo Ratnani calendar

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is a fashion diva and her Instagram page is proof. The young girl is already a star in the making and has an impeccable fashion sense. Palak is often seen posing intensely and stylishly for photoshoots. There were reports that she will be making her debut soon but none of it has been confirmed. A couple of days back, Palak took to her Instagram page and shared a few snaps from a recent photoshoot which is a déjà vu moment.

In the photos, she is seen posing against the leaves and it will remind you of Kiara Advani's recent photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020. She is seen donning an outfit with spaghetti sleeves and a long messy hairdo. Palak captioned her post stating, "Peek-a-boo Shot by @chrisrathore.photo".

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Palak had featured in a television commercial. When Shweta was asked about her daughter's acting debut, the actor had said, "For the past few months I was constantly bombarded with questions regarding Quickie, and Palak’s debut. We really wanted quickie to be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak’s 12th grade has now begun. Therefore we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project since Palak’s education is of paramount importance at this point. We wish Oddball the very best, but sadly we had to come to this decision. However, I assure you, Palak’s debut is soon enough."